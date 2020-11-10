More than 86 percent of Custer County voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, according to data from the Custer County Clerk’s Office.
Voter turnout stood at 86.6 percent, according to unofficial election results. There were 3,105 registered voters prior to Election Day and 179 more people registered at the polls, Deputy Custer County Clerk Tanae McAffee said. Of those 3,284 registered voters, 2,846 chose to vote, either early or at the polls.
Voter turnout by precinct appears lower than normal this year because of the high number of absentee ballots. Those 1,310 early absentee ballots were counted as a separate precinct so the numbers don’t show up in the respective precincts.
Voter turnout at the polls shows 55.8 percent of Stanley precinct voters cast ballots — 158 of the 283 registered voters, including 16 people who registered at the polls. That puts Stanley in the top spot for voter turnout in Custer County.
Some 46.3 percent of voters in the Leslie precinct chose to vote at the polling place Tuesday, as did 40.2 percent of Mackay voters. In-person voting dropped below 40 percent in the other county precincts — 38 percent in Round Valley 1; 36.8 percent in Round Valley 2; and 35.7 percent in Challis.
Percentages for other precincts weren’t available by the Messenger’s deadline because county employees were continuing to double-check the data.