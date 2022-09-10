Custer County’s jobless rate declined slightly in July, to 3.7 percent, compared to 3.8 percent in June, but down from 5 percent from July 2021.

At the same time, Idaho’s unemployment rate increased to 2.6 percent, from 2.5 percent and the national rate decreased to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

