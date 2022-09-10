Custer County’s jobless rate declined slightly in July, to 3.7 percent, compared to 3.8 percent in June, but down from 5 percent from July 2021.
At the same time, Idaho’s unemployment rate increased to 2.6 percent, from 2.5 percent and the national rate decreased to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The statewide increase translated to another 3,938 people employed or looking for work in July. The labor department reported there are 927,974 people with jobs in Idaho and 24,526 unemployed Idahoans.
Butte County saw a slight increase in the number of people without jobs in July, increasing to 3.1 percent from 3 percent in June. In July 2021, Butte County’s rate was 3.8 percent. Lemhi County also increased slightly to 4.1 percent in July, from 4 percent in June, but down from 5.6 percent in July 2021.
No Idaho counties had a jobless rate of less than 2 percent in July. Madison County had the lowest jobless rate of 2 percent, followed by Franklin at 2.2 percent, Ada, Jefferson and Bonneville, each at 2.4 percent, and Teton at 2.3 percent.
Counties with rates significantly above the state’s level include Adams at 6.2 percent, Clearwater at 5.8 percent, Shoshone at 5.3 percent, Benewah at 4.9 percent and Lewis at 4.5 percent.