Drought conditions across Idaho are expected to intensify and persist as summer advances because of “abnormally warm and dry spring conditions” in the state in May, according to the June 1 water supply outlook from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Last month’s warm temperatures and absence of precipitation prompted faster snowmelt, diminished streamflows and earlier-than-normal peak streamflow in much of the state, State Conservationist Curtis Elke reported.
Spring 2021 was one of the driest on record, leading to earlier and higher irrigation demand. Drought emergencies have already been declared in eight counties, including Custer County. Other counties on the list are Butte, Blaine, Fremont, Gooding, Lincoln, Clark and Camas. The Salmon River basin is also listed in moderate to severe drought.
Precipitation in May in the Lost and Wood basins ranged from 45 to 75 percent of normal, mostly due to the wet third week of the month. But, year-to-date precipitation in those two basins is between 59 and 70 percent. All snotel sites in the two basins were melted out by June 1, about three weeks earlier than normal in the Big Wood basin and about 10 days earlier in the rest of the Wood and Lost basins.
“That being said, the Wood and Lost basins are home to the highest mountains in Idaho, so high-country snowmelt will continue during June across the Pioneer, Lost River and Lemhi mountains,” Elke wrote. Snotel data shows snow remaining only at the highest elevation sites in Idaho, Elke wrote.
All of the Lost and Wood basins are in moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and areas around the Pioneer Mountains are facing extreme drought conditions.
Reservoir storage reflects the ongoing drought conditions. Mackay Reservoir sits at 63 percent of normal, holding 49 percent of its capacity.
Water users on the Big Lost “hope to have sufficient water through early July,” according to Elke.
The Salmon basin received 63 percent of normal May precipitation and sits at 76 percent of normal water to date this year.
The Salmon basin actually received more precipitation in May than in April, Elke’s report shows. The basin-wide snowpack is 25 percent of normal but snow remains on the north sides of peaks above 8,000 feet. Peak streamflow on the Salmon River at Salmon probably has already occurred.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 61 percent of Idaho land is in drought status, compared to 20 percent a year ago. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center forecasts below normal precipitation and warmer than average temperatures in June across Idaho and some other western states.