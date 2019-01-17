Idaho's unemployment rate continued to drop in the final months of 2018, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.6 percent, a slight drop from October. It marks the 15th consecutive month that the state's rate was at or below 3 percent, the labor department said.
Custer County's rate of 3.3 percent was a decrease from 3.7 percent recorded in October and a big dip from the 4.2 percent recorded in November 2017.
Butte County's jobless rate remains low, 2.7 percent in November, down from 2.9 percent in October and 3 percent in November 2017.
Lemhi County has a higher rate of unemployed people, registering a rate of 4.4 percent in November, up from 4.3 percent recorded in October, but down from 4.8 percent in November 2017, according to the department's report.
The national unemployment rate for November was 3.7 percent, unchanged for three straight months.
The highest level of unemployment in Idaho was again recorded in Clearwater County, 6.4 percent. Other counties with high rates include Lewis at 5.8 percent, Shoshone at 5.5 percent and Adams at 4.8 percent.
On the other end of the scale, low unemployment levels were reported in Madison County, 1.5 percent; Jefferson and Teton, both at 1.9 percent; and Camas, Cassia and Clark, all at 2 percent.
The Idaho labor force, which is the total number of people 16 and older who are working or looking for work, was 854,243 in November, a tenth of a percent increase, essentially unchanged since July.
Total employment in Idaho increased by 1,198 people to 831,851, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 433 to 22,392 in November, according to the report.
In the past year, the state continued to see strong job growth, labor department officials said. Total nonfarm jobs grew by 1.8 percent in November, compared to the prior year, for a total of 13,200 jobs. Every industry sector experienced job growth, except for information, which had 600 fewer jobs in November 2018 compared to November 2017; and leisure and hospitality which lost 800 jobs between November 2017 and November 2018. The fast movers were the natural resources and professional and business services sectors, with jobs increasing by 5.9 percent year over year.
Annually, unemployment insurance benefit payments were down 19.7 percent from a weekly average of $1.7 million in 2017 to $1.3 million in November 2018. The number of claimants dropped by 19.8 percent to 4,500 in November 2018 from a weekly average of 5,700 the prior year.
December rates will be released later this month.