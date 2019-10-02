Custer County’s unemployment rate increased in August, compared to July, continuing a trend of more people in the county who don’t have a job.
The latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the county’s August unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, up from 4.2 percent in July and up from 3.9 percent in August 2018.
That translates to 96 members of the county’s 2,240-member labor force not having a job in August. A month earlier 94 people were unemployed, compared to 87 unemployed in August last year.
Custer’s neighbor, Lemhi County, registered a 5.4 jobless rate in August, up more than half a percentage point from 4.8 percent registered in July and almost a point higher than the 4.5 percent rate of August 2018.
To the south, Butte County’s jobless rate in August was 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent in July and down from 3 percent in August 2018.
The seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate was 2.9 percent in August, the same as July and a slight increase from 2.8 percent in August 2018. August marked the 21st consecutive month that the state rate has been at or below 3 percent, the Labor Department reported.
According to the report, 853,728 people had jobs in Idaho in August, an increase of 2,382 from the prior month. Unemployment insurance benefit payments in August of $1,010,500 a week were 4.1 percent higher than the prior year’s weekly average of $970,700. The number of claimants in August decreased by 2.3 percent to 3,361 from a weekly average of 3,439 in August 2018.
Clearwater County registered 7.1 percent unemployment in August, the highest rate in the state. Other counties with high jobless rates were Adams at 6.8 percent, Lewis and Shoshone, both at 6.1 percent, and Benewah at 5.9 percent.
At the other end of the scale, the counties with the lowest jobless rates in August were Madison at 1.8 percent, Oneida at 1.9 percent, Franklin at 2.2 percent and Fremont and Teton, both at 2.3 percent.
The unadjusted unemployment rate for the United States in August was 3.7 percent, the same as July and a dip from 3.8 percent in August 2018. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 6 million people in the U.S. are looking for work, down from 6.2 million a year ago.