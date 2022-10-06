Custer County’s unemployment rate in August increased a bit from July, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The county registered a 3.9 percent jobless rate in August, up from 3.7 percent in July and down from 4.9 percent in August 2021. Those percentages translate to 91 unemployed people in Custer County in August while 2,236 people in the county had jobs.
The statewide rate also increased in August, the Labor Department reported, reaching 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in July but down from 3.5 percent in August 2021. However, the 2.7 percent August number is still the seventh consecutive month that Idaho’s rate has been below 3 percent.
The labor force in Idaho grew in August by 0.5 of a percent with an additional 4,384 people either employed or seeking jobs that month. A total of 931,077 Idahoans were employed in August while 25,708 were listed as unemployed.
Unemployment increased in Butte County in August, reaching 3.4 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in July and 3.5 percent in August 2021. Lemhi County’s rate increased to 4.3 percent in August, up from 3.9 percent in July but down still from 5.6 percent in August 2021.
The highest rates of unemployment in Idaho in August were in Adams and Clearwater counties, 6.2 percent. Other counties with high rates of unemployment were Shoshone at 5.5 percent, Benewah at 5.2 percent and Lewis at 4.5 percent.
Only one Idaho county had a jobless rate below 2 percent in August — Madison County came in at 1.9 percent. Other counties with low unemployment rates were Franklin, Jefferson and Teton, all at 2.4 percent, Bonneville at 2.5 percent and Cassia at 2.6 percent.
The U.S. unemployment rate in August was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in July and down from 5.2 percent in August 2021.
