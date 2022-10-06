Custer County’s unemployment rate in August increased a bit from July, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The county registered a 3.9 percent jobless rate in August, up from 3.7 percent in July and down from 4.9 percent in August 2021. Those percentages translate to 91 unemployed people in Custer County in August while 2,236 people in the county had jobs.

