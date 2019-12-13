After Thanksgiving Custer Telephone Cooperative employees gathered and asked themselves, “What are we going to do for the parade this year?”
The employees decided the theme for their entry in the Parade of Lights should represent the work they do in Challis and the surrounding areas.
According to the appointed “chairman of float decoration” Jennes Butterfield, the cooperative has been laying a lot of fiber optic cables to increase internet speed, which led to the final decision.
“Our theme this year is “speed of light,” Butterfield said. “We’ve been laying fiber optics for years now and we thought it would fit in with a parade of lights.”
Butterfield’s co-worker, Krista Koeppen, said the team started working on the float Dec. 3 for a couple of hours and finished it the day of the parade.
“We only had one workshop to come up with ideas this year,” said Koeppen. “We decided on “speed of light” after a lot of ideas were thrown at the wall.”
With Butterfield at the helm of the project, the decorators strung yards of lights around a ditch digger designed for laying fiber optic cables in the ground. They fed a line of lights along the digger to a toy house, which Butterfield said represented how Custer Telephone brings speed-of-light internet to homes in Challis.
Butterfield joked Custer Telephone had an advantage because they can watch the competition to see what they’re concocting for the parade.
“We’ve been watching Allied Builders from our back window,” said Butterfield. “We can see what they’re up to but they can’t see us.”
Even with the competitive spirit, Koeppen said the idea behind decorating a float is it’s supposed to be fun. She said the cooperative buys everyone lunch and the team of 12 decorators gets the afternoon off to hang out and put up lights.
“We make sure everyone is having a good time and being safe because we don’t want to burn down a truck using lights,” Koeppen said with a laugh.
“It’s great team building,” said CEO Dennis Thornock, who took a turn being a subordinate. He said getting the float put together took creative problem solving, and “that’s why Jen is in charge.”
Custer Telephone employees competed in the last two holiday light parades, bringing home most original prize the first year. Last year they came up empty-handed, which is something Butterfield planned to fix this year.
“We have to redeem ourselves,” said Butterfield. Girl Scouts still haven’t announced this year’s parade winners.