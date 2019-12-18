The average weekly wage paid to workers in Custer County is $635, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Lemhi County, the average weekly wage is $716, while Butte County’s weekly wage of $1,792 is the highest in Idaho, the report shows. That wage is also above the national weekly wage average of $1,184. It’s largely attributed to the presence of the Idaho National Laboratory in Butte County. Besides Butte County, workers in three other Idaho counties earn weekly wages of $900 or more — Ada, Camas and Caribou.
On the low end of the scale, workers in five counties — Boise, Teton, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida — earn the lowest weekly wages — less than $599. Boise County has the lowest weekly wage in Idaho, $481. A full-time employee earning minimum wage in Idaho would earn $290 a week.
Custer’s wages in the $600-$699 per week range is a level shared by many Idaho counties, including Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Bingham, Jefferson, Fremont, Valley, Washington, Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Shoshone, Bonner and Latah.
Another category of weekly wages — $700 to $799 per week — is paid in Boundary, Kootenai, Bonner Adams, Payette, Benewah, Canyon, Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Minidoka, Cassia, Power, Bannock and Bonneville counties.
Wages paid in Clark, Blaine and Nez Perce counties range between $800 and $899 per week, the report shows.
Overall, Idaho wages increased by 2.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to that quarter in 2018, the Labor Department reported. Wage data is released about six months after the end of a quarter.
Average weekly wage data is compiled through the quarterly census of employment and wages program, derived from information collected through unemployment insurance programs.