Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in April, dropping slightly from 3.2 percent in March.
The state’s adjusted labor force increased in April by 969 workers to 900,324, the first increase for the labor force in 2021, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The total number of working Idahoans grew by 1,603 to 872,168, while the number of unemployed dropped to 28,156, from 28,815 in March.
Custer County reported a jobless rate of 3.9 percent in April, down from 4.1 percent in March and down significantly from the April 2020 number of 9 percent when the pandemic prompted significant job losses. The current data translates to 91 unemployed people in the county’s 2,311-person labor force.
Butte County’s rate increased in April, to 4 percent from 2.9 percent in March, but down from 5.4 percent reported in April 2020. Lemhi County reported an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in April, down from 5 percent in March and down from 10.6 percent reported in April 2020.
The highest rates of unemployment in April were reported in Power County at 5.8 percent, Adams County at 5.3 percent, Boise County at 5.1 percent and Benewah and Lemhi counties, each at 4.9 percent.
Counties with the fewest unemployed residents were Madison at 2 percent, Clark at 2.1 percent, Franklin at 2.2 percent, Oneida at 2.4 percent and Bear Lake and Jefferson, both at 2.5 percent.
Compared to a year ago, April’s labor market changes “are dramatic,” Craig Shaul with the labor department said in a news release, “and represent the magnitude of Idaho’s rebound to economic recovery.”
Idaho is the only state that did not experience a sharp decline in the labor force during the pandemic, he said.
As more people return to work, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped to 28,156 in April, from a historic high of 101,309 in April 2020, the labor department reported.