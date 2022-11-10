Custer County didn’t follow the state in September, when the county’s jobless rate declined as the statewide rate showed a slight uptick, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Custer’s September unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent recorded in August and 4.4 percent in September 2021.


