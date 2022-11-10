Custer County didn’t follow the state in September, when the county’s jobless rate declined as the statewide rate showed a slight uptick, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Custer’s September unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent recorded in August and 4.4 percent in September 2021.
Idaho’s September rate increased to 2.8 percent, from 2.7 percent in August. In September 2021, it was 3.4 percent.
Butte County’s jobless rate increased in September, to 3.8 percent, from 3.3 percent in August and 3.5 percent in September 2021.
Lemhi County also recorded an increase in September to 4.4 percent, from 4.3 percent in August and 5.2 percent in September 2021, the labor department reported.
Although the statewide rate increased, September still marked the eighth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3 percent, the labor department reported. Idaho’s work force stood at 959,734 in September. That includes the 932,813 people who had jobs and the 26,921 people looking for work.
Clearwater County had the state’s highest jobless rate in September — 6.5 percent. Adams County wasn’t far behind with a 6.2 percent unemployment rate. Other counties with high rates of unemployment were Shoshone at 5.6 percent, Benewah at 5.2 percent and Lewis at 4.5 percent.
On the other end of the scale, the lowest unemployment rate in Idaho in September was reported in Madison County — 1.7 percent. It was the only county with a rate below 2 percent. Other counties with low jobless rates were Franklin at 2.2 percent, Teton at 2.3 percent and Cassia and Jefferson, both at 2.4 percent.
The U.S. jobless rate in September was 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in August and 4.7 percent in September 2021.
