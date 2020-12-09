Custer County’s unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in September, up from 4.2 percent in August, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Idaho Department of Labor.
That translates to 143 people in Custer County listed as unemployed in September, while 2,199 county residents had jobs.
In September 2019 the county had an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent.
Lemhi County’s September jobless rate was 7.7 percent, up from 5.5 percent in August and from 4.6 percent in September 2019, the labor department reported.
Butte County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in September, up from 3 percent in August and from 3.1 percent in September 2019.
Statewide, the adjusted jobless rate in October was 5.5 percent. In September, Idaho’s rate was 6.1 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in September 2019. Idaho recorded record low jobless rates for several years until the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year. The statewide rate in March was 2.5 percent. It increased to a historic high of 11.8 percent in April before beginning a decline to 9 percent in May, 5.8 percent in June, 5.1 percent in July and 4.2 percent in August.
In October, a total of 50,278 Idahoans were listed as jobless by the labor department, while 863,917 people in the state had jobs. That translates to 64.7 percent of people age 16 and older in Idaho listed as employed.
Some Idaho counties still report high rates of unemployment, according to the labor department’s report. Two counties tied for the highest rate of 10.4 percent in September — Adams and Shoshone. Other counties with high unemployment are Boise and Clearwater, both at 9.7 percent and Lewis at 8.8 percent.
On the opposite end of the report, Idaho counties with the lowest jobless rates in September were Madison at 3.6 percent, Caribou and Jefferson, both at 4.1 percent, Fremont at 4.2 percent and Franklin at 4.3 percent.