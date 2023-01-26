The December 2022 unemployment rate in Custer County decreased to 2.6 percent, lower than the statewide rate of 2.9 percent and almost 2 full points below the 4.4 percent rate recorded in November 2022.
Data from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the Custer jobless rate is also down from 3.4 percent in December 2021. Last month there were just 57 people in Custer County registered as unemployed while 2,160 people in the county had jobs.
Statewide, the 2.9 percent December seasonally adjusted jobless rate was a slight drop from November’s 3 percent rate and the 3.1 percent rate in December 2021.
Butte County’s unemployment rate also dropped in December, to 2.6 percent, from 3.5 percent in November and 2.7 percent in December 2021.
Likewise, the rate dropped in Lemhi County, to 3.1 percent in December, down from 3.7 percent in November and 4.3 percent in December 2021.
The United States had a 3.5 percent jobless rate in December, down from 3.6 percent in November and 3.9 percent in December 2021, according to the Labor Department’s report.
Four Idaho counties registered jobless rates below 2 percent last month. Teton County had the lowest rate, 1.5 percent, followed closely by Madison County at 1.6 percent. Bear Lake County and Cassia County both came in at 1.9 percent. Jefferson, Ada, Latah and Fremont all had a 2 percent December jobless rate.
On the other end of the scale Clearwater County had a 5.2 percent unemployment rate in December. Shoshone County stood at 5 percent. Adams County registered a 4.6 percent rate and Benewah County’s rate was 4.5 percent. Three counties tied at 3.5 percent unemployment in December — Bonner, Clark and Boundary.
