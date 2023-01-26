The December 2022 unemployment rate in Custer County decreased to 2.6 percent, lower than the statewide rate of 2.9 percent and almost 2 full points below the 4.4 percent rate recorded in November 2022.

Data from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the Custer jobless rate is also down from 3.4 percent in December 2021. Last month there were just 57 people in Custer County registered as unemployed while 2,160 people in the county had jobs.


