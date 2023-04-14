Members of the Custer Telephone Cooperative were assured their co-op is dong well at the annual member meeting held March 22.
The 2023 meeting drew 103 members who heard the annual update from General Manager JD Bennetts.
“We’re constantly overcoming challenges,” Bennetts said, that come from the evolutions of technology, economic demands and inflationary pressures.
Membership in the co-op has grown, he said, to 1,740 members at the end of 2022, up 33 from 2021. As far as he can tell, that’s the largest number of members ever. Likewise the co-op’s financial status is healthy, he said.
Last year’s capital credit patronage payments totaled $711,544, “more than expected, due to Syringa’s success,” Bennetts said. The CusterTel board has authorized 2023 capital credit payments of up to $600,000. This year’s payments will go to members who were members of the co-op in 2001 and 2022.
The cell tower conversion that was necessary because the big wireless carriers will no longer allow CusterTel to use their towers is complete, he said. “We knew this conversion would not be fun and we weren’t wrong,” Bennetts said. The conversion proved to be “extraordinarily challenging,” he said. The changes also meant that all 3G sites were turned off at the end of 2021. “I’m sure some of you were affected by these changes,” Bennetts said, “but we had to do it.” A bonus of the wireless upgrade and the end of 3G service is the additional access for higher speeds on cellphones, he said.
He explained to members that G refers to generation, “not speed or frequency.” Now that CusterTel has migrated its 3G wireless spectrum to its fourth generation, it means “we are at our fifth generation. 5G simply means fifth generation.”
CusterTel employees “strive for continuous improvement,” Bennetts said. “Our industry changes daily and that is challenging. The staff is committed to giving members the best service possible.”
He said the co-op’s biggest asset is its employees. “They strive for excellence in everything they do. I love working with these fine people every day. They’re a joy.”
Now that the interior renovations at the Challis office and The Cottage across the street are finished, this summer a new exterior sign will be put up and the outside of the building will get fresh paint. The office renovation has created a space that is “so much more accommodating to our customers and our” employees, Bennetts said.
Fiber optic lines will be installed to 45 homes in the lower Garden Creek and Challis Creek areas this summer. Bennetts said CusterTel plans to take advantage of construction planned on Garden Creek Road to install new lines when the road is torn up. Another 140 homes in the Baker area near Salmon are also pegged to get fiber this summer. The availability of fiber for internet connections generally means new customers join the cooperative, he said, which means greater revenue as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.