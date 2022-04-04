More homes in Challis and Salmon will be connected to the internet via fiber optic lines this year as Custer Telephone Cooperative continues its push toward becoming an all-fiber network.
That effort began 15 years ago, CusterTel General Manager JD Bennetts told the 81 co-op members who attended last week’s annual member meeting.
Plans call for laying 19 miles of fiber lines this year and connecting 90 homes on Upper Hot Springs and Challis Creek roads. Fiber upgrades are planned in Clayton next year. In 2021 the co-op installed 16 miles of fiber lines and connected 96 homes on Upper Hot Springs Road to fiber. Four miles were laid last year in Salmon and 28 homes connected to fiber there.
A rural digital funding opportunity continues to pay for fiber lines to 300 homes along Idaho Highway 28. This year nine miles of fiber and 26 homes are to be completed. Last year, 28 homes were connected.
“Over time fixed wireless will give way to fiber,” Bennetts said. The cooperative is transitioning away from a telephone network to a wireless network driven by broadband. It’s a big, costly endeavor, but “we stay committed to the goal and work toward it. The network requires continual investment.”
CusterTel remains committed to supporting the communities it serves, Bennetts said. He cited several things the co-op did in the last year to demonstrate that commitment — donating a sign for the Roland Rovetto fire hall, participating in parades in Challis and Salmon, donating $40,000 to various groups, contributing toward a new whiteboard for the Challis schools, awarding scholarships for higher education and assisting a search and rescue squad by using the snowcat to rescue hunters.
“We’re eager to serve our community whether at work or at home,” Bennetts said. “I thank my teammates.” More than once he praised the co-op employees and told the members the dedication of employees “makes everything possible.”
This year the co-op plans to retire capital credits of up to $483,000, after retiring $591,578 in capital credits last year. The practice of retiring some newer capital credits will continue, Bennetts said, as a way to show newer members the value of joining the cooperative. This year some capital credits from 2019 and 2020 will be retired.
Bennetts updated members on changes and upgrades being made at the co-op. The logo has been updated and now uses the name CusterTel, which is the name most people use when talking about the cooperative. A new website will be rolled out soon. Remodeling of the front office, which Bennetts described as “cramped,” continues. Customer service representatives are temporarily working in the building across the street which formerly housed a video store. Once customer service representatives return to work in the main building, the small building will serve as a space for the board to meet, for training sessions to take place and for additional office space as needed.
A grand re-opening is planned in a couple of months, once the remodeling work is finished. Bennetts encouraged members to come in and “stretch your legs” in the remodeled front office. Plans are also in place to spruce up the building’s exterior. “It has served us well,” Bennetts said, but “can use some TLC.”
Co-op officials wrote in their financial highlight report that 2021 revenues “were relatively stable” with internet revenue continuing to increase while wireless and local network revenues continue to decline.
The wireless decrease can be attributed to a change in the agreement CusterTel had with Verizon for roaming charges incurred by CusterTel customers outside the area, Bennetts said. Verizon “switched to another model” which resulted in lower revenue, he said. But, co-op leaders renegotiated with Verizon for a three-year deal at the former rate, he said. “That is a win for us.”
At the same time the co-op’s operating expenses, not including depreciation, have held at $6.4 million for the last two years. The co-op’s cash balance increased to $2 million at the end of 2021 because the $988,585 Idaho Cares broadband grant was converted to cash. Net operating revenues of the co-op last year were just above $10 million — $10,116,465. That was up from the $9.89 million in net operating revenue in 2020.
CusterTel will apply for any of the “once-in-a-generation” broadband funding approved by Congress that it can, Bennetts said. How much money Idaho will receive and what it can be used for are still uncertain.
Members in attendance learned they’ll receive a $20 credit on their bills for their participation in the meeting.
Early in the meeting, board Chairman Bill Ebberts shared a personal note with the members. He said the co-op’s bylaws call for the annual meeting to be held the fourth Wednesday of March and every once in a while that falls on March 23. This March 23, he and his wife celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
“I couldn’t let that go,” Ebberts said.