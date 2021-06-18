Dawn Maydole is the newest member of the Challis City Council.
Maydole, Challis American Legion commander and service manager at Wells Fargo, replaces Scott Lamb who had to resign from the council because he is moving outside the city limits.
“I wanted to step it up, help the community more,” Maydole said.
Mayor Mike Barrett said the benefit of Maydole is she is a consistent volunteer. Alongside her work as a member of the city’s library board and with the Legion, Maydole has been a search and rescue volunteer, an EMT and worked as a Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher. She has a history of making time for people in need, which Barrett said adds value to the council.
Council members approved Maydole’s appointment at their June meeting, based on Barrett’s recommendation.
The mayor said the city isn’t required to advertise open council seats. In Challis it has historically been up to the mayor to find, vet and present an appointee to council members for their approval, he said.
Barrett said Lamb first mentioned his plan to move outside the city in February and in April Lamb reported he and his family had found a new home. Before settling on Maydole, Barrett said he talked to other people about the council position.
When Lamb was appointed in June 2019 to replace Katie Spence, he finished out her term and then ran for another. Maydole said she plans to do the same since Lamb was up for re-election this year.
Maydole said she’d been considering running for the council for a while.
When it comes to replacing Maydole on the library board, Barrett said library board members have a list of alternates to pick from. They’ll select someone for him to assess, Barrett said, and if he likes the person he’ll recommend to council members they approve the person.
Maydole will be sworn in 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, during the council’s budget meeting in City Hall.