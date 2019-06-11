With 600 or so people expected in Challis this weekend for the River of No Return Endurance Runs, a couple of local men have staged a day-long concert to boost the festive atmosphere of the event.
Scott Lamb and Travis Hardy have planned the River of No Return concerts in Challis city park, with music running from about 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Three bands are scheduled to perform. Don Forbes and Beth Millick provide the tunes from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The Travis Hardy Band takes to the bandshell from 3:30 to 7 p.m., and Jensen Buck caps off the night, playing from 7 to 10 p.m.
Food and drink vendors will be set up all day, Lamb said. Among the vendors are Real Deal Smokehouse, The Camo Grill and TEC Distributing.
A $5 cover charge is in place, Lamb said, to build up funds to pay for bands to conduct another concert during the endurance runs next summer.
Lamb said he and Hardy started talking about holding some sort of public event in conjunction with the runs last summer, but didn’t have enough time to pull it off. Lamb believes it’s important for members of the community to support race organizer Paul Lind and all the runners and their support teams who travel to Challis for the weekend.
The annual run draws about 350 trail runners every year, and most runners come with a support crew, so the town’s population can swell by as many as 1,000 extra people, Lamb said. All three races end in the park, so people can be on hand to cheer the athletes as they return from their run while listening to music and grabbing a bite to eat.
The covered picnic area will be available for people to dine in, Lamb said. He suggests people bring lawn chairs to park near the bandshell to hear the music.
This year’s run features three races: a 29K, 53K and 108K. The start time for the 108K is 5 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 6:30 a.m. start for the 53K and an 8 a.m. start for the 29K. The two longer runs start and finish at city park. The shortest run starts at Bayhorse, but ends at the park. Racers trickle into the park all day and evening on Saturday, with some spilling past midnight.