Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts considers his latest trip to Washington, D.C., the most productive of his career for making contacts with the heads of federal agencies to improve coordination with local Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management managers.
Butts combined his agency visits with the annual National Association of Counties’ legislative conference the first week of March. He was one of nearly 2,000 county leaders at the conference.
The Western Interstate Region of the National Association of Counties paid Butts’ travel expenses. Every trip to D.C. he lobbies Congress to preserve two funding sources for rural counties: payment in lieu of taxes and the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act. He succeeded retired Custer County Commissioner Lin Hintze in the effort.
Butts also meets with Forest Service chiefs and deputy secretaries of agriculture and interior. His goal is better coordination between federal agencies and Custer and other rural western counties whose economies depend on natural resources and are affected by federal land management activities.
In June 2018 and again on March 3, Butts met with Vicki Christiansen, now the Forest Service chief, to discuss coordination on forest projects and natural resource issues. He also met this trip with James Hubbard, undersecretary for natural resources and environment, which oversees the Forest Service.
Coordination is not perfect, Butts said, but is working to Custer County’s advantage. The county can now examine draft federal proposals earlier in the planning process and give input before Forest Service and BLM managers make final decisions. The Custer County commissioners have been pushing hard for more coordination since 2004.
Butts gives kudos to local Forest Service rangers Kurt Pindel and Allison Jackson, outgoing BLM Challis Area Manager Todd Kuck and Deputy Regional Forester Dave Rosenkrance for doing the best job of keeping the commissioners up to date. Kuck is taking a job at the BLM’s Idaho Falls office. Butts also complimented Christiansen and Hubbard for their efforts.
Custer County commissioners would like more input on forest roads, Butts said. The county has taken over more road maintenance as federal budgets have shrunk. The county now maintains Custer Motorway, lower Yankee Fork Road and Morgan Creek Road. The county is gathering data on maintenance costs for Panther Creek Road, looking at keeping the route open over Morgan Creek Summit all year.
The county would like to prevent the Salmon-Challis National Forest from closing roads without coordination, including county commissioners’ signatures, Butts told Christiansen at their meeting.
Custer County would like to see timber supply guaranteed to loggers and sawmills for more than a year. A 10- to 20-year supply would be a good start, Butts said.
Commissioners would also like to see more flexibility in grazing on forest lands, a streamlined approval process for projects under the National Environmental Policy Act and more financial accountability for concessionaires who manage forest campgrounds
Custer County, as well as the Lemhi-Custer Grassroots Advisory group working on comments to the Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision and wilderness designation, would like to see the process start over, Butts told the agency officials in Washington, and would like to have someone besides Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark make decisions on the plan revision.
“This trip and these meetings were the best in my career so far,” Butts said last week. “I had some of the best conversations I’ve ever had with the top people.”