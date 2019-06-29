A 4-year-old girl and man are dead after what authorities say was an apparent drowning incident Friday morning at Redfish Lake near Stanley.
Details about the incident have not been released as authorities continue to investigate how the deaths occurred.
In a news release issued early Saturday afternoon, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the identities of the 4-year-old girl and man had not been determined. The Sheriff’s Office said the names would be released once family members of the victims were notified.
The incident unfolded late Friday morning when emergency responders were confronted by two alarming scenes at the lake. Bystanders had pulled the unconscious and not breathing 4-year-old girl from the water and were trying to revive her via CPR, authorities said. The bystanders reported the incident to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office around 11 a.m. Friday.
Emergency responders assisted with the CPR after they arrived, but soon afterward discovered another unsettling sight — an overturned kayak in the lake and a pair of men’s boots on the shore.
The 4-year-old girl was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum after CPR was administered at the lake. She was subsequently flown to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, where she died, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported.
After the girl was pulled from the water, Idaho Fish and Game personnel used sonar to detect what they believed to be a body in the Redfish Lake at a depth of 55 feet.
The Bingham County dive team searched the lake for about 20 minutes on Friday evening and searched again starting around 8 a.m. Saturday. The dive team recovered the man’s body from the lake around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said.