You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Post Register
Challis Messenger
Jefferson Star
Bingham County
PR Preps
Business Journal
Farm & Ranch
Eye On Boise
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Facebook
Twitter
60°
Sunny
Toggle navigation
Full Menu
Post Register
Challis Messenger
Jefferson Star
Bingham County
PR Preps
Business Journal
Farm & Ranch
Eye On Boise
Search
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
COVID-19
Elections
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Features
Features
Local Scenes
Special Sections
Contests
Milestones
Anniversaries
Birthdays
Births
Engagements
Missions
Weddings
Calendar
Promote Your Event
Contests
Cash for the Holidays Gift Giveaway
Fall Day Trip Destination
2020 | Star | Contests
Back 2 School Sweepstakes
Classifieds
View Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Place an Ad
Breaking News
Custer County's voter turnout exceeds 86%
23 min ago
0
It's OK there's no winner in the presidential race
3 hrs ago
0
Close
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Deadline change
Nov 4, 2020
1 hr ago
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Deadline for the Tuesday, Nov. 10 issue of the Messenger is 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Latest e-Edition
Challis Messenger
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News Trending Today
Lori Vallow says she 'was going to murder' in new recording
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Idaho Falls man arrested after reportedly running over two people
Thank you to to those who helped after a fall
BURA hears updates on Teton House, Get Found First
Idaho hospital disaster planners urge Little for mask mandate
Pledge allegiance to country, not party
'The worst we've seen:' October brought grim COVID milestones for eastern Idaho
Election 2020: Eastern Idaho live blog
Boye, Erin
Daybell Disappearance
Angie Dodge archive
Latest e-Edition
Post Register
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Post Register and earn extra income!
Apply Today!
© Copyright 2020
Post Register
, 333 Northgate Mile Idaho Falls, ID
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.