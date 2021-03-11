Idahoans are reminded of the Oct. 1 deadline to obtain a Star Card — Idaho’s REAL ID in order to enter federal buildings or board commercial air flights.
People must have a Star Card, passport, military ID or REAL ID-compliant identification to fly or enter federal buildings beginning Oct. 1, according to Jillian Garrigues, with the Idaho Transportation Department. The specific forms of identification are required by the Department of Homeland Security.
According to Garrigues, just 465,500 Idahoans who have driver’s licenses have obtained a Star Card. There are 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho, she said.
The deadline to obtain a Star Card had been Oct. 1, 2020, but the federal deadline was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Idaho, people have been able to get a Star Card since 2018. The REAL ID act was passed by Congress in 2005, coming as a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.
People must visit a county driver’s license office, which in Custer County is the Sheriff’s Office, to get a Star Card. Information about what documents are needed to get a Star Card is available at itd.idaho.gov/starcard.