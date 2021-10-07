Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Dean Wall said if re-elected to the Mackay City Council he will continue improving the city to meet the standards of both longtime residents and newcomers.
Wall said a council member needs to find a balance between the needs of the residents and the needs of the community. Wall admits he likes that Mackay's water and sewer rates are some of the lowest in the state. But as a council member he realizes the rates need to go up if Mackay is to maintain its infrastructure. Wall supports increasing the amount of money dedicated to infrastructure. This has meant raising utility rates, but Wall believes the increases are investments in Mackay's streets and water and sewer systems.
One of the challenges Wall foresees if re-elected is communicating the need for rate increases, among other things, to community members. Wall said Mackay residents do well at staying in touch with council members through public meetings, but things can get lost in translation.
Part of the challenge Mackay council members face is the "small-town rumor mill," Wall said. People usually end up at council meetings because they are upset about inaccurate information. This happened repeatedly in 2019 regarding the resort tax that's now in place in Mackay, Wall said. It's a common problem for most small-town governments, he said. As he did then, Wall said he will do his best to correct misinformation brought before the council if re-elected.
Wall said Mackay's revenue needs to increase and its infrastructure needs to be updated because of growth he believes will happen. Recent housing developments are indicative of people's desire to live in Mackay, and Wall said newcomers will add stress to Mackay's infrastructure. If the services the city provides are going to keep up with demand, Wall said they'll need financial support.
Wall would like to focus on recreation in Mackay. Council members have started the process of removing old playground equipment from some parks, Wall said, with plans to replace them with safer, up-to-date options. Having nicer parks is a priority, he said, another reason he'd like to stay on the council.
Wall is seeking one of four open spots on the Mackay council. Other candidates for the council are Mike Foster, Reva McConnell, Greg Blackwell, Dennis Wallin and Richard Mangum.