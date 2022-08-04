Western Wildfires

Sheriff's Deputy Johnson carries remains of a McKinney Fire victim from a destroyed home on Aug. 1.

 Noah Berger/AP

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday.

Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you