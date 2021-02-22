Problems in the supply chain and winter weather have interrupted two city of Challis projects again, according to Mayor Mike Barrett.
The new handicap-accessible, prefabricated bathroom at city park may actually be installed Thursday, Barrett said. The original plan was for the bathroom to be installed last August. But delivery was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus, which forced manufacturers to work at limited capacity and constricted productivity. With a new delivery date set for December, construction workers spent a week last fall prepping the park for the new structure. Further interruptions pushed the delivery date first to mid-January and then a month later.
“The problem now is we were hoping for frozen ground,” Barrett said. In order to place the new bathroom, heavy equipment must drive on the grass at the park. If that can happen when the ground is frozen, it keeps weight off water lines, Barrett said. But Barrett said the ground might be too soft to park heavy equipment on.
Recent warmer weather is partly responsible for the delay in installing new street signs around the city, Barrett said. The new signs were supposed to be put up in November. Barrett said city workers ended up dealing with a lot of frozen water meters around town that prevented them from installing street signs. Warmer daytime temperatures melts water that refreezes overnight. That usually occurs in late February and March along Main, Barrett said, but the problem arrived early this year.
So far, only a few stop and yield signs have been replaced, the mayor said.