After more than a week of debate between Challis Girl Scouts, entries by employees from Custer Telephone Cooperative, Salmon River Electric Cooperative and Thompson Creek Mine were determined division winners in the Challis Parade of Lights.
Custer Telephone employees received the “best Christmas spirit” prize. Workers from the cooperative rolled down Main with a fiber optic cable digger strapped with lights. One string of lights traveled across the length of the digger and ended at a tiny home shining with lights. They called their float “Bringing Christmas at the Speed of Light,” a play on the high-speed internet they supply to Challis.
Salmon River Electric workers earned the award for “best or most lights.” Employees covered a bucket truck with lights and planted a tree in the back of the rig, both of which traveled under the light of a shining star.
Thompson Creek Mine employees, who came to the parade with an inflatable Santa driving his reindeer, won “most traditional.” The mine’s employees laid lights on a snow plow and pulled Santa’s sleigh down the street as they threw candy to the crowd.
Laura Middleton, East Idaho Credit Union’s parade organizer, said 12 groups entered the parade. The three winners received large gift boxes brimming with candy, which Middleton said was a way of thanking them for participating.
“They’re more like towers of candy,” said Middleton. “They’re big and beautiful.”
East Idaho Credit Union has organized the Challis parade for three years. Middleton said the bank tries to make each parade bigger and brighter than the last, and this year didn’t disappoint spectators.
Along with the flashing lights at ground level, Challis parade-goers watched an Air Idaho Rescue air ambulance illuminate the path before the parade began. The helicopter is based in Salmon. It made a couple of passes over the crowd before the floats started their procession. Since this was the first time a helicopter participated in the event, some people in the crowd wondered if it was part of the show or if someone was being taken to a hospital.