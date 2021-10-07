Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Mackay City Councilman Dennis Wallin wants to improve Mackay's sewer system by adding a third sewage pond and a wastewater evaporator and that's part of the reason he's running for office.
Improvements to the sewer system would mean city workers wouldn't have to discharge any wastewater into the Big Lost River, as they are now permitted to do by the Environmental Protection Agency.
As the council member who oversees the city's sewer system, Wallin said improvements will eventually be needed to meet the demand that will come when ongoing housing developments are finished. To pay for that, Wallin said rates for city services will have to progressively increase. Council members have been trying to raise rates for several years, but Mackay still has some of the lowest water and sewer rates in Idaho, he said.
Agencies that award grants for infrastructure improvements, new equipment and ongoing maintenance would like Mackay to have higher rates, Wallin said. Agency officials want to know that when it comes time for the city to pay its share of a grant, it can.
Although he knows city residents don't like the idea of higher rates, Wallin said it's necessary to keep Mackay operational.
Wallin also wants to address how city ordinances are enforced by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. One complaint Mackay residents often levy is deputies don't enforce city speed limits for all-terrain vehicle drivers. Wallin said it's a fair complaint, especially because some of the people speeding on ATVs are young children and teenagers not wearing helmets, which violates a city ordinance.
"People know they can get away with it," Wallin said, especially tourists and visitors. Wallin acknowledged the understaffed Sheriff's Office is spread thin in Custer County. However, he said Mackay residents' concerns need to be addressed, which is something he promises to do if re-elected.
In the 20 years he's lived in Mackay, Wallin has gotten to know the community. People don't have a problem coming to him with their concerns, Wallin said, and he will continue bringing those concerns to his fellow council members.
Wallin is seeking one of four open spots on the Mackay council. Other candidates for the council are Greg Blackwell, Richard Mangum, Dean Wall, Mike Foster and Reva McConnell.