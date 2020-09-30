A new deputy city clerk began work in Challis on Sept. 28.
“I think she’ll fit in fine,” Mayor Mike Barrett said of Kathie Newland, who moved from Harlowton, Montana. “Not just at City Hall, but in Challis.”
Newland brings about six years experience working as a clerk-treasurer for the city of Harlowton, Barrett said. Harlowton city employees use the same software from Black Mountain Software of Polson, Montana, that Challis employees use, Barrett said. Having a deputy clerk who knows how to enter data will save City Clerk Savannah Pedersen a lot of time and effort, which Barrett said will be a benefit to all city residents.
Newland is familiar with rural, small towns, Barrett said. The two cities are similar in population and culture, the mayor said, and their governments face similar challenges. Newland is used to working with a tight budget and few fellow employees, Barrett said.
Barrett said it took a bit of serendipity for Newland to join the city staff. Her husband is going to work for Custer Telephone Cooperative, Barrett said, and she was looking for a part-time job in Challis.
“She was coming up anyways and saw our ad in the paper,” Barrett said. “It just worked out that she had prior experience.”