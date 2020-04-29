Joel Peterson said one of the first things he would do if elected Custer County sheriff is encourage deputies to learn about the people they are charged with protecting.
“I want the deputies to get to know the community and vice versa,” Peterson said. “It’ll improve the office.”
Peterson retired from the Phoenix Police Department in 2013 after more than two decades as an officer. In that time he responded to thousands of cases and talked to thousands of people. All that taught him the importance of effective communication between the police and the policed.
One of the ways that department encouraged communication between officers and citizens was though a program called Coffee with a Cop, which allowed people to interact with law enforcement in an informal setting.
Allowing citizens to see police officers as regular people improved relations in the community, which is why Peterson said he would implement a similar program if elected.
Peterson said programs like Coffee with a Cop are needed in Custer County because of a perceived lack of professionalism in the Sheriff’s Office. Even before he announced his campaign, Peterson said people would come to him with complaints that his fellow deputies treated them rudely or unfairly. Peterson said situations where people felt they were treated poorly by a deputy usually arise from the deputy’s lack of knowledge or experience. He said Custer County has several new, young deputies who are still learning the finer points of policing the county. It would be unfair to hold them accountable for situations they were ill-equipped to handle, he said.
Peterson promised to increase deputy training if elected, with the newer deputies the first in line.
This, combined with increased interaction with county residents, will result in lasting improvements to the Sheriff’s Office, according to Peterson.
“Our new guys are an opportunity for us to change,” Peterson said.
Peterson believes it’s important that law enforcement officers understand the laws they uphold. If they don’t, it’s possible they might unknowingly deny people their civil rights. Due process needs to be followed when enforcing the law to not only make sure criminals are put away correctly, but to also make sure innocent people aren’t wrongly punished.
That position created a challenge between himself and some of his fellow Phoenix officers, he said. At one point in his career he had a sergeant who believed the ends always justified the means when it came to meeting arrest quotas. Peterson believes that kind of law enforcement is ultimately futile. Just as one bad apple can ruin a barrel, a bad-faith investigation can compromise an entire case, he said.
Putting criminals away for the safety of other county residents is one of the Sheriff’s Office’s most important duties, which is why he supports the modular additions county commissioners want at the jail in Challis. The jail needs to be brought up to state and federal standards because it is currently a security risk for both county employees and the community, he said.
Peterson said in the three years he’s been a Custer County sheriff’s deputy he’s come to understand the difficulties of policing a rural area. He’s aware of how tight the Sheriff’s Office budget is and that implementing things like deputy training and increased community interaction will stretch the office’s limited time and resources. However, Peterson said he has the experience to come up with creative solutions if voters elect him sheriff.
Peterson is running for a four-year term as sheriff. He faces Scott Drexler and Stu Lumpkin, both from Challis, in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for sheriff.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state’s website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse. Request forms are also available at the post offices in Challis and Mackay and at the Stanley Community Building.