Two charges against Lori Vallow for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child were dismissed July 9 after the children's bodies were found on her husband's property.
The dismissals also come after new charges have been filed against Vallow and Chad Daybell for lying to law enforcement about the location of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and attempting to convince a friend of Vallow's to lie to Rexburg Police Officers about J.J.'s location.
The charges were filed in March after Vallow ignored a court order to produce the children after J.J.'s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, filed a civil lawsuit seeking custody of J.J.
Vallow and Daybell fled to Hawaii after police questioned them about the children. She was arrested and extradited in March for the charges, with her bail set at $1 million.
The dismissal comes after law enforcement determined the children were already dead when police began investigating their disappearance. Police found the bodies after cellphone data from Alex Cox, Vallow's now-deceased brother, shows he was at Daybell's property in September, a day after the last public sighting of the children.
Daybell claimed in a text message to his now-deceased wife, Tammy Daybell, that a grave on the property was for a raccoon he had shot. Both Daybell and Vallow were charged with two counts of attempting to conceal evidence. Daybell was charged with two additional counts of concealing evidence.
Misdemeanor charges against Vallow for resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court were not dismissed. Her next court hearing has not been scheduled. She remains in jail in lieu of posting bond.