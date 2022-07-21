A problem with the brakes on a Polaris side-by-side led to a crash that killed the UTV driver, according to information from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristin Curry of Hailey died after the July 9 accident near Trail Creek and Body Creek. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy Bryedon Brewer was sent to the crash site at 3:40 p.m. that Saturday. He said the side-by-side was on its side and Curry was lying near it, having sustained trauma to her head and body. EMTs told the deputy she was dead.

