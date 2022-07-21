A problem with the brakes on a Polaris side-by-side led to a crash that killed the UTV driver, according to information from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristin Curry of Hailey died after the July 9 accident near Trail Creek and Body Creek. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy Bryedon Brewer was sent to the crash site at 3:40 p.m. that Saturday. He said the side-by-side was on its side and Curry was lying near it, having sustained trauma to her head and body. EMTs told the deputy she was dead.
Two passengers riding with Currry told the deputy that they were traveling down a hill, Curry noticed the brakes weren’t working and the vehicle’s speed increased. Curry reportedly turned the wheel to the right and the UTV rolled. The passengers said Curry was not wearing a seatbelt.
Curry’s husband told Brewer that when he arrived at the crash scene, the UTV was on top of Curry and they used a winch on another ATV to pull the rig off Curry.
The reason William Hammond of Challis drove off the highway and struck a tree, which led to his death remains unclear, the report indicates.
Hammond was driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter north on Idaho Highway 21 about 22 miles from Stanley when the July 7 crash occurred. His speed was estimated at 55 miles per hour in the 65 mph zone.
According to Deputy Greg Pitts’ report, the crash was reported at 3:41 p.m. When Pitts arrived at the site at 4:03 p.m. Forest Service firefighters and medics were on the scene assisting Hammond. Ambulance volunteers arrived at 4:10 p.m. and took over treatment, Pitts wrote. Hammond was put into an ambulance to be driven about a tenth of a mile where an air ambulance was to pick him up. At 5:08 p.m. Hammond died.
Hammond was reported to be driving slowly when he left the roadway and hit the tree. The first witnesses at the crash said he was conscious and breathing when first removed from the auto, but his condition worsened, the report states.