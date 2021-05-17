The Diamond Peak Health Care assisted living facility in Challis will soon close.
Residents and staff were notified earlier May 4 that the facility would close in June, according to co-owner Wendy Webb.
“We’ve had the facility up for sale for a little bit now and are trying to downsize,” Webb said. “That, and it’s hard to retain staff up there. Right now, people don’t want to work because they are getting so much unemployment.”
The decision came a week or so before Gov. Brad Little said Idaho would stop participating in the federal coronavirus unemployment options which have paid people more money for longer times if they lost jobs because of the pandemic.
Webb says administrators are working to assist residents in finding new places to live and helping staff members find new jobs.
In June 2020, two former residents of the facility told The Challis Messenger they were concerned about staff not adhering to various health measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Challis Diamond Peak Health Care facility boasts a Silver Excellence in Care Award, which means no core deficiencies were found and there were three or fewer non-core deficiencies cited during a recent survey, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s facility licensing and regulatory enforcement system website.
In November 2020, investigators with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare conducted an investigation into the facility after fielding a health care complaint. That investigation found no core issues at the facility.