Misinformation Education

Ballard High School social studies teacher Shawn Lee talks to his students at MisinfoDay, an event hosted by the University of Washington to help high school students identify and avoid misinformation. Educators around the country are pushing for greater digital media literacy education.

SEATTLE — Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on the internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life.

Lee has tried to bring that kind of education into his classroom, with lessons about the need to double-check online sources, to diversify newsfeeds and to bring critical thinking to the web. He's also created an organization for other teachers to share resources.


