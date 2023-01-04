WASHINGTON — Still eager to hire, America's employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren't enough applicants. The nation's labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck.

The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It's a trend that could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023.


