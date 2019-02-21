Beginning March 18, the third Monday of each month will likely be busy at the Custer County Courthouse.
District Judge Stevan Thompson has rescheduled his law and motion day in Custer County to that day. For years, district court has been held on the third Wednesday afternoon of each month.
Magistrate Judge James Barrett holds court on Monday mornings unless there’s a holiday. Some weeks those court sessions stretch into the afternoon. Since any conflict with district court could only happen one day a month, court clerks will try to schedule a lighter morning session for magistrate court on that day, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
Thompson has changed his law and motion day in Lemhi County to the morning of third Tuesday each month. He did so to make it easier to schedule trials later in the third week of the month in the two counties, Baker said.