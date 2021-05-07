Genome sequencing could play a big role in future conservation efforts to save threatened Idaho animals and plants, according to a recent study from university researchers across the state.
Postdoctoral Researcher Travis Seaborn, from the University of Idaho’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and lead author of the study, is part of a research team that’s trying to demonstrate how genomic data in DNA can be used to predict a species’ likelihood of survival if moved to a new environment. Referred to as translocation, Seaborn said it’s a common strategy in most conservation efforts.
“Our goal is to use this DNA technology, math and modeling to help find out if a translocation will be successful,” Seaborn, who’s working with researchers from Boise State and Idaho State, said.
The problem with translocation, Seaborn said, is that is can be difficult to predict where a species will thrive. Ideally, the redband trout Seaborn has been studying would be able to adapt to any river that fits their natural genomic needs. However, Seaborn said real-world complications that can’t be accounted for when looking at DNA, like dams, can impede a population from living in some places.
To account for such complications, Seaborn and his fellow researchers developed a potential framework to mathematically calculate the success of a translocation effort. Samples collected from Idaho watersheds are compiled into computer models. The models take note of real-world factors and better forecast a species’ chance of survival, according to Seaborn.
Seaborn said they’re halfway through their five-year project to study DNA-based recovery methods. Funding comes from an Idaho GEM3 grant which is focused on researching how environmental change affects both plant and animal species, Seaborn said.
His Boise State counterpart, Travis Caughlin, is focusing on sagebrush in Idaho, Seaborn said. The dry plant plays an important role in Idaho’s ecology, just like the fish Seaborn is studying.
Being able to accurately predict whether a species is going to survive in a certain area will be crucial for Idaho fish, Seaborn said. As fish numbers continue to dwindle, Seaborn said being able to calculate whether a population will grow in a certain area will save time and resources. The eventual goal is to be able to apply the forecasting framework to any at-risk species, Seaborn said, and predict the best possible location for success.