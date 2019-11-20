The Boise physician who restored the Butts Creek fire lookout in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, leading to is addition to the National Register of Historic Places, has died.
Philip Krueger, 79, died Nov. 2, his wife Allyn said.
Kreuger worked at the lookout for four summers while a college student, developing a deep love for Idaho, its mountains and its wilderness, his family said.
“In retrospect, that single shift in his summer plan provided him new direction and a lifetime of happiness and great reward,” his obituary states. Krueger vowed he would move to Idaho to practice medicine, his family said, and did so, working as an obstetrician and gynecologist in Boise until he retired four years ago at age 75.
Krueger and his family tended the lookout after it was no longer used by the Forest Service. When the Forest Service began dismantling fire lookouts in the 1980s, Krueger negotiated an agreement to leave the Butts Creek lookout standing as long as he maintained the property. He and his family restored it to its 1940s condition.
In the summer of 2018, Krueger and his family spent a week working at the lookout, before it was added to the national register in December 2018. The national register is America’s official list of historic properties considered important in the past and worthy of preservation.
The Butts Creek lookout is sometimes referred to as the Butts Point lookout. It is on the breaks of the Salmon River canyon within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 10-acre site sits at 7,836 feet elevation on a prominent knob. Two buildings are at the lookout site, along with a helipad managed by the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis Forest. The lookout has four glass walls that provide a 360-degree view of some of the most remote landscapes in the lower 48. People can see the Clearwater Mountains, the Bitterroot Mountains, the Bighorn Crags and the Salmon River Mountains from the lookout.
A benefit account in Krueger’s name has been established to fund continued maintenance and future restoration work at the lookout. People may donate to the Philip Krueger Lookout Legacy fund at D.L. Evans Bank, 890 W. Main St., Boise, ID 83702.