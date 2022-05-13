A documentary about an Iowa newspaper which won a Pulitzer prize for its editorials is scheduled to be shown in Salmon.
“Storm Lake” will be shown at the Salmon Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. It focuses on the family-owned newspaper The Storm Lake Times. The newspaper publishes twice a week in the community of about 12,000 in Storm Lake, Iowa. The town is best known for the many meat packing plants that operate there.
The movie focuses on the newspaper, building a community through civic engagement and journalism, according to a PBS, which has aired the documentary and offers it via streaming platforms.
Cindy Salo, who arranged for the Salmon screening, said she did so because she wanted to share the message that “local newspapers keep an eye on local officials and keep residents informed and connected.” Salo is concerned about local people owning local newspapers and she wants people to know the struggles that small-town newspapers are facing, especially related to money and staffing. Art Cullen, the editor and one of the owners of The Storm Lake Times, addresses those issues in the documentary, along with other topics.
Cullen wrote in one of his newspaper columns that “the documentary is prompting a broad discussion across the country through national journalism advocacy groups ... The film will be shown in more communities and on more college campuses in hopes of elevating the importance of real journalism to our democratic life.”
An open discussion follows the 85-minute movie, Salo said.
The Storm Lake Times has a new name, The Storm Lake Times Pilot, after the owners purchased the Pilot-Tribune and three other papers on April 1, merging the times and Pilot-Tribune.