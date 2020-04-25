REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney Mark Means has subpoenaed several government agencies and multiple private businesses in hopes of securing records concerning his client.
Means subpoenaed the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which recently took over an investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell. Tammy Daybell was married to Lori Vallow's current husband, Chad Daybell.
Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Marcia Murdoch listed Chad and Lori as potential defendants in a conspiracy, attempted murder and murder investigation. Neither has been charged in that case. Murdoch didn’t provide the name of the murder victim.
On April 9 Murdoch asked the state to take over the case giving the attorney general's office “full responsibility and authority for the case.” The county will cover all the out-of-pocket expenses that include witnesses, transcription services, subpoenas, lodging and travel expenses.
Means also subpoenaed Murdoch’s office for records concerning the Daybells.
The following day, Means sent subpoenas to Southwest Airlines, Visa JPMorgan Chase and Co., JPMorgan Securities, U.S. Bank and Google.
Means wasn’t available for comment.
Currently Vallow Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail, facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She is also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.