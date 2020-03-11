Judy Work and Carol Audiss have walked the streets of Challis for more than two weeks, handing out flyers and asking anyone they meet if they've seen their lost dogs.
"It's really strange," said Work, who lost her Labradors Louie and Lily near her home along the Salmon River Feb. 25. "All I know is I want my babies back."
"I feel like I've aged 10 years," said Audiss, whose black border collie Bear went missing Feb. 26 outside her and her husband Larry's home in Challis. "If someone has him I hope they don't hurt him."
Both Work and the Audisses said they are doing anything and everything they can to get their dogs back. They searched the streets and forest, paid for ads in the newspaper, posted on social media and had their friend Tirzah Stuart, at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, add the dogs' information to lost-and-found pet websites.
"No stone has been left unturned," Work said.
Work fears Louie and Lily may have fallen through the ice when playing on the river. The Audisses said they think Bear might have wandered off and approached someone he shouldn't have. All three said they are open to possibilities, but as time goes on they grow more worried.
Stuart said one of the reasons dogs can go missing is by being too friendly. Dogs who think everyone is their friend are more likely to be taken, she said.
Lily and Louie have tracking chips. Chipping has become so common and the internet has become so far-reaching, Stuart said, that it is becoming increasingly rare for dogs to remain lost for more than a week. If a dog is missing longer than that, then Stuart said there is usually a malicious reason.
"I feel like at this point someone would have had their chips scanned by now," Stuart said about 10 days after the dogs went missing. "But we'll keep looking."
The Audisses didn't get Bear chipped, but they said he has a collar. If someone finds him, they'll be able to tell he is a lost pet.
Both Work and the Audisses said they will continue searching and try to remain hopeful. To contact them, call the Audisses at 208-833-5582 or 208-879-5581. Work can be reached at 208-879-2026.
"We'll keep trying," said Larry Audiss. "I'm too attached to that dog."