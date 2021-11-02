Rep. Dorothy Moon announced Tuesday she plans to run for the secretary of state position next year, joining a crowded GOP field that already has three other announced candidates.
Moon currently represents District 8 in the Idaho House of Representatives, a region which includes Custer and Lemhi counties.
Current Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a Republican, has indicated he won’t seek a third term. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck has announced his intent to seek the office, along with Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
Moon, a third-term state representative, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that she’s running because “America’s system of free and fair elections is under attack, and that threatens the continued existence of our republic.” She said she wants to “make sure no one will ever be able to interfere with our elections.”
Moon is on the House agriculture, education and resources committees and last year made an unsuccessful run for House majority caucus chairman.
The primary election is set for May 17, 2022, with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file in the primary is March 11.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.