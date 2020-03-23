Dorothy Moon, who represents District 8 in the Idaho House of Representatives, has announced her intent to seek a third term in the House.
Moon, a Republican, lives up the Yankee Fork, east of Stanley.
Currently she is on three House committees: education, environment, energy and technology and resources and conservation.
She has received the American Conservative Achievement Award each year she’s been in the Legislature and received the 2020 “friend of mining” award from the Idaho Mining Association. In 2018 Moon was chosen legislator of the year by the state Republican Party.
District 8 includes Custer, Lemhi, Gem, Valley and Boise counties.