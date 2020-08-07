A dozen entities in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties received loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to keep their employees working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The list of loan recipients released by the Small Business Administration includes only entities which received at least a $150,000 loan. The names of entities which received one of the thousands of loans issued in Idaho for smaller amounts was not made public.
Three Stanley firms received loans for amounts between $150,000 and $350,000 — Redfish Lake Lodge to retain 97 employees; Sawtooth Adventure Co. to retain 46 employees; and Sawtooth Summit Operations, for the Mountain Village Resort properties with 38 employees.
CGB Holdings in Mackay, which includes the Wagon Wheel Motel and RV Park, was listed in the $150,000 to $350,000 loan category, but owner Tammy Blackwell said that dollar amount was in error. The property received $15,900, she said. She had filed documents for the correct amount with her bank, but apparently the SBA didn't update its paperwork. The motel and RV park has four employees.
The Lost Rivers hospital district in Arco received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000 for 98 employees.
In Salmon, Steele Memorial Medical Center received a loan for between $2 million and $5 million. The SBA didn’t release the number of affected employees.
Two Lemhi County businesses received loans for between $350,000 and $1 million — Dahle Construction, to retain 54 jobs and QB Corporation to retain 59 jobs.
Four Salmon firms received loans of between $150,000 and $350,000 — Helfrich River Outfitters for 21 employees, Lemhi Valley Social Services for 42 employees, Quality Motors for 125 employees, and Ray’s Heating, Plumbing and Electric for 33 employees.
PPP loans are designed “to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” during the pandemic, according to the SBA. Two phases of the loan program have been implemented. The deadline to apply for a PPP loan is Aug. 8.
While called loans, many won’t be repaid because the SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met and the funds are used for eligible expenses, which include payroll, interest on mortgage payments, rent and utilities. If not forgiven, the loans carry a 1 percent interest rate and mature either two or five years after issue, depending on loan terms.
Loan forgiveness is based on an employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. If a loan recipient doesn’t maintain the same number of employees as before COVID-19 or pays less in salaries, loans are not forgiven.