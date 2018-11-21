Planning for the development of a connected system of trails in Challis will continue, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said last week.
And, construction of the first trail will begin in the spring.
The National Park Service agreed to continue providing technical assistance to the city and the Bureau of Land Management for another year so the trails planning effort can continue, he said. Neither the city nor the BLM has to spend any money on the planning effort.
Barrett represents the city in a group of volunteers from various groups and entities who pulled together a year ago to begin work on a trails plan. The committee came together after Barrett and Katy Kuhnel of the BLM talked about a trails effort. He credits the volunteers for sticking it out for a year, remaining enthusiastic, attending meetings and wanting to continue with the effort.
“The consistency of the volunteers has been amazing,” Barrett said. “I don’t remember any serious divisiveness on any part of the plan.” That doesn’t mean there were no disagreements, but people found common ground.
Many recreation trails already exist in Challis, the mayor said, but trails committee members want to clean up some trails, expand some trails and connect some trails.
The draft trails plan developed by the committee “incorporates a little bit of something for everybody,” Barrett said. That includes building trails that can be used by ATVs or motorcycles, mountain bikes or walkers and runners.
Much of the draft plan is based on comments received from an online survey and during listening sessions where people could talk with trails committee members.
Perhaps the most fascinating thing that came out of those comment opportunities, Barrett said, was the realization that past trails conversations had never focused on a water trail.
“We sometimes forget that water is a means of travel, too,” he said. And the Salmon River is a heck of a natural path, the committee realized. There’s a natural, easy float from Challis Bridge to the Cottonwood campground, Barrett said, with places to put boats in and get them out and places to park, important pieces of the plan.
Barrett emphasizes that the plan is a draft. No decisions have been made. People can comment on it until the end of the year. Copies are available at City Hall and soon will be on the city’s new website. In January, committee members will review additional comments and talk with people who make suggestions or offer ideas. After that, the trails plan will be finalized, Barrett said — at least as much as it ever will be. The plan will always be fluid to address new ideas or logical developments or changes in the types of recreation people want to see.
“If an opportunity comes along, we can move projects up or down on the schedule and we can update at any time,” he said. “We can just be flexible.”
Finalizing the plan, which is expected to happen by the end of January, leads to design work and then to physical work to get trails ready for use. The likely first trail project will be on the 400 acres south of Dump Road that the BLM has conveyed to the city, Barrett said. That project affects the traditional use trails along the side of U.S. Highway 93. Those trails are pretty close to the highway and cross private land, the mayor said. With the new city property, the trails can be moved a bit up the hillside to get out of the transportation department’s right of way and off stretches of private land. Plus, a new alignment can extend the trails to Bayhorse, the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and Challis Golf Course.
“That stretch allows for lots of other connections,” Barrett said. “It will be a nice focal point.”
The draft plan identifies work for the next several years and Barrett says results will be noticeable very quickly.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has agreed to send its trail-building crew to Challis to construct the new trails.
The mayor admits he didn’t think a volunteer effort to plan a system of trails could work, “but it’s coming together and we’re pretty jacked about it.”
Barrett is convinced that adding recreational opportunities in Challis will benefit the entire community. The addition of a recreational economic engine is another piece of the puzzle in the community’s economy, he said.
“Recreation won’t solve every economic issue that exists here,” Barrett said. But it does expand the base, he said. If the city offers more recreation opportunities to draw visitors in, it means more stability for employers, Barrett said. Local business owners can hire people for longer periods of time if they know there will be enough work. Every time employment levels go up, locals have money to spend, boosting the local economy at the same time money from visitors boosts local revenue.
“The recreational side of this has a lot of upsides,” Barrett said. “Micro economies can grow from this.”
The trails committee meets the third Tuesday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the BLM office on Main and people can attend any meeting, Barrett said.