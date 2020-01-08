A social assessment that documents community perspectives and input related to the Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision process has been completed by personnel at the University of Idaho.
Copies of the draft comprehensive report can be reviewed at public libraries in Challis and Salmon and are available online. To see the report electronically, visit https://www.uidaho.edu/cnr/scnf-social-draft-comments or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/uidahocnr.
The report emphasizes key themes raised by the community related to jobs and employment needs, public access to public lands, a healthy forest ecosystem, fire management, biomass removal and social trust between the communities and Forest Service.
People may submit comments on the report through Jan. 20 via a webpage designed to collect and compile the information at the same internet address used to access the report. All input will be kept confidential and processed by J.D. Wulfhorst at the UI College of Natural Resources. Wulforst can be reached at 208-230-7333 or jd@uidaho.edu.