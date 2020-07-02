Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson passed a "mayoral emergency" ordinance July 2 requiring masks be worn in public and inside local businesses. Johnson told the Teton Valley News the decision was made to "empower" local businesses.
"We’re not sending out the police," said Johnson of the new ordinance that is anticipated to be ratified by the Driggs council next week. "We’re trying to empower businesses to have the backing of the city behind them."
Driggs businesses have city citations working in their favor, Johnson said. A person unwilling to follow the rules can be cited for trespassing if they refuse to comply with wearing a mask, facing up to a $100 fine. The citation would not come from the Sheriff's Office, but from the city.
"I think this is so awesome," said Corner Drug co-owner and pharmacist Sally Myler. "I think it's a good idea. These are ways we can avoid another shutdown with the numbers increasing. It makes me more comfortable with my employees on the front lines."
Broulim's in Driggs sees one of the largest volume of customers in the community. Johnson said he did not consult with Broulim's corporate officials before enacting the ordinance. Broulim's Manager Brad Bishoff referred the Teton Valley News to the corporate office for comment. He said a sign regarding the new ordinance was posted at the Driggs store. The corporate office did not immediately return a call for comment.
With three new COVID-19 cases being reported on July 1 in Teton County, the city of Victor will also consider a similar ordinance next Wednesday.
This would follow two other Idaho cities who recently enacted a similar order -- Hailey and Moscow. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Teton County, Wyoming, is considering a similar mask requirement. Eastern Idaho Public Health officials debated the same requirement this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in cases and rate of spread both locally, regionally, as well as nationally,” Johnson said. “People aren’t taking responsibility and acting sensibly. If our community continues to act as it has been for the last month we’ll shut down, which would be devastating to our businesses. Combine that with the high travel rates, even higher that last year, and finally it is strongly recommended by the CDC, Eastern Idaho Public Health and our local health professionals.”
While Frohlich is not making a move with a “mayoral emergency” decision, he is placing an emergency ordinance before the Victor City Council next week.
“It’s the easiest the thing to put in place to slow this down and the science is there,” said Frohlich of the ordinance to require masks. “Putting this in front of the council and debating this is a good move. It’s one of the easiest things we can do because we’re running out of tools in the tool kit.”
Frohlich noted that Teton Valley is full of visitors. He wants to run a robust educational campaign to get visitors to wear face coverings while they are visiting Victor.
“I’ve seen public gatherings which are completely irresponsible,” Johnson said. “People crammed together on bleachers at the city park without mask. People talking in Broulim’s without masks, and no social distancing."
Myler added, "Even if you don't believe it, how hard is it to wear a mask? It will be tough to enforce because of the way people are thinking right now, but what's 10 minutes of wearing a mask in a store?"