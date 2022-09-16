Two rigs have resumed drilling in Revival Gold’s Joss target area, after drilling was halted because of the proximity of the Moose Fire near Salmon.
In a Sept. 12 news release, Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said the fire passed through the company’s land position, but no people, buildings or equipment were hurt.
As the drilling season nears its halfway mark for the year, Agro reported three core holes designed to determine the depth of mineralization have been completed this summer; two in the Joss area and one in the South Pit area. So far this year, 2,300 meters of the planned 5,000 meters of core drilling have been completed, he said.
“This year’s drilling to extend the potential for high-grade mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett has kicked off with excellent results,” Agro said. “The results suggest that grade and widths are improving at depth.”
Work on the pre-feasibility study for the proposed mine continues, he said, and is expected to be completed next year. That study includes work by Idaho Power to assess required upgrades to the service, including substation infrastructure improvements and possibly replacing some power poles. The pre-feasibility study includes data collected from leach tests and geotechnical studies of pit slope, blasting options, haul roads and infrastructure.
Revival Gold officials and personnel from Meridian Gold Co. on Aug. 30 extended the time for Revival to complete earn-in obligations to acquire Meridian Beartrack Co., which owns the Beartrack property and related infrastructure. That is to be completed by Sept. 29, 2024. In the next two years Revival has committed to funding some site operating and management costs estimated at $850,000 per year and increase the earn-in exploration spend to $15 million. So far about $12 million of that has already been expended, Agro said. The Beartrack property includes an estimated $40 to $50 million in site infrastructure value.
At the end of April, Revival Gold made its final $250,000 option payment to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Barnett mineral claims at Beartrack-Arnett. Those claims host some of the Haidee resource.
Revival now holds a 75 percent interest in the ACE mineral claims within the Beartrack-Arnett property.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.