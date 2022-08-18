More than half of Idaho — 64 percent — is drier than normal and almost half of the state — 45 percent — is considered to be in moderate to severe drought condition, according to the August water supply update from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

All counties south of the Salmon River have had drought declarations in place since April. Drought is expected to get worse in Central Idaho, especially in Lemhi, Idaho and Valley counties, Erin Whorton, water supply specialist with the conservation service said in a news release. The evaporative demand drought index says above-average temperatures are contributing to increased drought conditions.

