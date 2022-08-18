More than half of Idaho — 64 percent — is drier than normal and almost half of the state — 45 percent — is considered to be in moderate to severe drought condition, according to the August water supply update from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
All counties south of the Salmon River have had drought declarations in place since April. Drought is expected to get worse in Central Idaho, especially in Lemhi, Idaho and Valley counties, Erin Whorton, water supply specialist with the conservation service said in a news release. The evaporative demand drought index says above-average temperatures are contributing to increased drought conditions.
In order for Idaho to get out of its drought listings by the end of the water year, which is Sept. 30, Whorton said precipitation needs to be between 96 and 317 percent of normal for the next six weeks.
The probability of that depends on what part of the state is being looked at, she said. There’s a 50 percent chance of the drought ending in Central and Northern Idaho, a 15 percent chance of it ending in the Treasure Valley and a 10-12 percent chance in the Upper Snake River basin. The chance of rebounding from the drought by the end of next month is “unlikely” in the Lost, Wood, Owyhee, Salmon Falls and Bruneau basins. She puts the percent of possibility in those basins at between 1 and 4 percent.
Streamflow across Idaho has been mostly normal this summer, she said, except on the Pahsimeroi River near Ellis and the Bruneau River near Hot Springs where it’s been low. It’s also below normal in the Lost and Wood basins, as well as the Lemhi, Oakley and Salmon Falls regions.
“Despite the low snowpack winter, our rainy spring has helped keep streamflow closer to normal levels this summer compared to last summer,” Whorton wrote.
The weather forecasts for Idaho bring mixed reviews, depending on the part of the state, she said. The Lost River basin, along with the Wood, Henrys Fork, Medicine and Birch Lodge basins are all expected to receive some precipitation in the coming weeks. Northern Idaho is expected to continue to be very dry. Little to no moisture is expected in the Treasure Valley and the Weiser and Payette basins. The Snake River headwaters and basins in southern Idaho are forecast to receive more moisture than normal for this time of year, Whorton said.
At the same time, temperatures across Idaho are expected to be above normal. The possible exception is Northern Idaho which might see some cooling.