OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A drought emergency was declared in a dozen counties of Washington state on Monday because of early snowmelt, a lack of spring rain and low-flowing streams.

Some wells in Whatcom County in the northwestern part of the state are dry, and one water provider is hauling water in by truck, according to a Monday statement from the Washington Department of Ecology. Another provider will likely start trucking in water soon, officials said.


