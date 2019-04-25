People can safely get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need at an event in Salmon on Saturday, April 27.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., personnel from Steele Memorial Medical Center, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will collect pills at the Steele Memorial Specialty Clinic at 805 Main St. There’s no charge to drop off drugs and no questions asked.
Take-back events are designed to let people easily and safely get expired, unused or unwanted medication out of their homes. Last year, Americans turned in more than 460 tons of prescription drugs at 5,800 sites manned by local law enforcement and DEA officers. In the last 16 years, the events have netted 5,500 tons of pills across the country.
Steele Memorial officials remind people that pills left to languish in homes are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse are high and many people are poisoned by or overdose on abandoned drugs. It’s not safe to flush prescription medication down toilets or throw them in the trash, because of safety and health risks.
In Challis, people can drop off unwanted pills in the secure collection boxes at the Custer County Courthouse and Bengal Pharmacy any time the offices are open. In Salmon, a drop-off box is at the Sheriff’s Office and in Mackay a box is at City Hall.