A couple of financial changes are coming soon that are related to the city’s water and sewer billing system.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said a frequent complaint of residents is that city bills have been due on the fifth of each month while other utility bills in Challis are generally due between the 20th and 25th of the month. So, the city is adjusting its billing cycle to match the other entities.
Steps leading to the change begin in December, Barrett said. By February, bills will be mailed the first week of each month, reflecting water and sewer usage for the prior month. Customers must pay their bills by around the 25th of that same month from now on.
Bills reflecting water usage in October were mailed this week based on the final month when water meters were read by city employees. Those bills are due Dec. 5.
Between Dec. 5 and 20, city employees will finish the work they do every fall and early winter of estimating winter water use for each water meter because meters aren’t read during the winter months.
“We have to winterize the meters, and the labor to open those up every month and read them” is expensive and the job takes much longer to complete, he said.
The December and January bills may vary a bit, he said, because one billing cycle might cover usage for less than a month. The new billing plan will be fully in place in February, Barrett said. In early February, bills for usage in January will be mailed out and be due on Feb. 25.
A related city utility issue involves an increase in the deposit amount required from new water customers, after a public hearing on the matter is held, Barrett said. That fee is now $50 and will increase to $100.
“People skipped town and owed us money,” Barrett said of the decision to increase the deposit. For the last year city employees have been monitoring the average amount owed by people who abandon their bills. City officials decided doubling the deposit amount would cover those costs in most instances.
Barrett was explicit in telling existing water customers they won’t pay any additional fee or higher rates. This affects new city water or sewer customers only, he said.
Customers who pay their bill on time for a full 12 months get their deposit back at the end of that first year, Barrett said. The 12-month countdown starts over for anyone who misses a payment. Until 12 consecutive payments are made on time, the deposit is not refunded, the mayor said.
The date for the public hearing on the deposit fee increase hasn’t been set.