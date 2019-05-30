Idaho's April weather was described as "a tale of two distinctive halves," by Danny Tappa, the new reporting hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Services.
The April report was the first snow survey report released by the agency in almost three decades that wasn't written by Ron Abramovich, who retired in early May after 29 years with the conservation services office. Abramovich participated in the May 1 snow survey on his last day on the job. According to Mindi Rambo, public affairs specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Services, it turned out to be one of Abramovich's hardest days on the job, literally. The survey crew encountered numerous layers of ice when they measured the Mores Creek Summit snow course, which made sampling conditions particularly tough, she said. Yet the crew finished its work that day.
In the April report, Tappa wrote that abundant precipitation was observed in Idaho for the first half of April, with some mountain precipitation records set and some minor flooding taking place. In mid-April the Pacific moisture tap "abruptly stopped and we received much less than normal precipitation," Tappa wrote. Many mountain stations below the Clearwater basin reported record-low precipitation for the final two weeks of April.
Much of that early April moisture headed to reservoirs and those stood at above- or near-normal storage levels for May 1, Tappa said. He said water supplies for nearly all Idaho water users should be sufficient this summer because of reservoir levels.
Streamflow forecasts for the summer are expected to be plus or minus 20 percent of normal for most of Idaho.
The water year totals show that all basins south of the Clearwater have received above-normal precipitation. The Clearwater is near normal and the Panhandle drainages are slightly below normal, the report states. A water year runs from Oct. 1 through May 31.
Snowmelt at all but the highest elevations in Idaho began in April and has continued. So far, it's above normal across most of the state, except in the Clearwater basin and the Panhandle, where snowpack is below normal. South of the Clearwater basin, elevations above 6,000 feet still hold significant snow, especially on north slopes. North of the Salmon basin, the cutoff is closer to 5,000 feet with little to no snow remaining below that elevation.
April precipitation in the Salmon River basin totaled 137 percent of average, increasing water year to-date totals to 104 percent, the report states. Weather was especially wet in the Little Salmon and South Fork Salmon basins. The Little Salmon River experienced moderate flooding near New Meadows and road washouts on the South Fork Salmon near Stibnite.
As of May 1, the Salmon River basin snowpack stood at 110 percent of normal, with the Little Salmon basin at 172 percent but the Lemhi River drainage was only at 97 percent.
According to Tappa's report, streamflow forecasts for the Salmon basin are near normal and range from 90 percent to 110 percent. The Main Salmon and Middle Fork Salmon are on track to peak any day. All signs point to a normal year of rafting, fishing, camping, hiking and hunting for people who recreate in the Salmon basin.
April's heavy precipitation left the Wood and Lost River basins with above-normal monthly precipitation totals. The two basins stood at 105 percent to 120 percent above normal, according to the report.
Snowpack in the two basins is between 100 and 125 percent of normal. Snowpack was rapidly melting at levels below 7,000 feet in both basins, Tappa reported in early May. But, he said, above 8,000 feet melting was just beginning.
Reservoir storage across the Lost and Wood basins ranges from 85 percent to 145 percent of average. Mackay Reservoir was 64 percent full, Little Wood was 75 percent and Magic was 95 percent full. All three reservoirs are expected to fill easily this summer, he said.
Streamflow forecasts range from 100 to 120 percent of average in the Lost and Wood basins, meaning there should be adequate water for the 2019 growing season. Unless May and June are wetter than normal, though, Tappa said water users in the Little Lost basin could face shortages.